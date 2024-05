Joint Statement by Government and Unite the Union on de-escalation of BCA Industrial Action

Written by YGTV Team on 24 May 2024 .

The Government met this morning with Unite the Union and BCA Shop Stewards in “an atmosphere of constructive dialogue.”

This collaborative approach by all parties has led to the agreement to de-escalate the BCA Industrial Action.

The Government and Unite the Union have agreed to meet for monthly discussions “in a similarly constructive and collegiate manner, with a view to resolving any concerns."