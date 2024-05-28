St. Bernard's Lower Primary School Sustainable Fun Day

Written by YGTV Team on 28 May 2024 .

St. Bernard’s Lower Primary School held a successful Sustainable Fun Day with a strong emphasis on community engagement and environmental stewardship.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The event featured a vibrant array of stalls that not only brought our community together but also highlighted the importance of sustainability in our daily lives. Attendees had a wonderful time engaging in various activities while also learning about sustainable practices.

One of the highlights of the day was a captivating performance by the school Choir, who sang a beautiful song that resonated with the theme of environmental conservation. Additionally, the school community was delighted to have representatives from the Nautilus Project, courtesy of Prior Park pupils, showcasing innovative solutions for sustainable living.

Wastage Products Ltd. also played a crucial role in educating attendees about the harmful effects of using wipes, shedding light on the importance of mindful consumption and waste reduction.

A special mention goes out to the Young Enterprise team from Westside School, who impressed everyone with their sustainable book—a testament to the creativity and dedication of our young minds towards building a greener future.

Overall, the Sustainable Fun Day was a testament to the school’s commitment to fostering a sustainable and environmentally conscious community. St. Bernard’s pupils and staff are committed to continuing their efforts in promoting sustainable practices and making a positive impact on the environment.





