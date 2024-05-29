Training Opportunities And Courses In Culture - Expression Of Interest

Written by YGTV Team on 29 May 2024 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, is reaching out to young people and adults interested in undertaking training opportunities and courses within the cultural field.

A statement from the Government follows below:

GCS, as part of its cultural education and development drive, is working towards developing skills and expertise in these fields to help create and support the cultural leaders of tomorrow. The idea is to support those who wish to pursue a career in the cultural sector or work as volunteers. If you are interested in Cultural Management, Art Curation, Library Skills or Technical Theatre, then contact the Development Unit at GCS, to express your interest. The closing date for receipt of entries is Friday 28th June 2024.

The Minister for Culture, the Hon Christian Santos GMD MP, said: ‘One of our manifesto commitments is to ensure training in the cultural sector. We are aiming to introduce a scheme to get more young people and adults alike involved in the cultural sector. These may include technical occupations, voluntary schemes and a skills programme for curation, librarianships, and other areas of cultural heritage. We hope that this call out is of interest to many in our community.’





