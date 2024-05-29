Empowering Journeys, Igniting Careers – Supported Employment Conference

Written by YGTV Team on 29 May 2024 .

The Ministry of Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism is hosting a “Empowering Journeys, Igniting Careers – Supported Employment Conference” on Wednesday 5th June at the Sunborn from 9am- 1pm.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The conference aims to bring together members of the public service, organisations and employers, who are playing a major role in transforming Gibraltar’s workplaces, and create opportunities for those with supported needs and disabilities. The conference will include panel discussions and will explore legislation in relation to Supported Employment. There will also be guest speakers, including multi-award winning disability advocate Celia Chartres-Aris who is in Gibraltar to advise on our National Disability Strategy.

Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, the Hon Christian Santos MP said: “This is the first conference of its kind and it will be a great opportunity to engage with stakeholders to identify the necessary changes and adjustments required to move towards creating a more diverse and inclusive workforce.”





