Rock Retreat 2024: Exploring Literary And Artistic Voices Through Creative Inspiration

Written by YGTV Team on 29 May 2024 .

A statement from the Government follows below:

The creative retreat for authors and illustrators is back this year with over 20 participants involved in the immersive residency which focuses on children’s publishing. The Rock Retreat is organised by Eleanor Taylor Dobbs and Sarah Odedina and is supported by Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry for Culture.

The programme which runs over a week has attracted participants from Malta, Trinidad & Tobago, Kenya and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Participants have delved into the craft of writing and illustration, led by industry professionals. Gibraltar-based creatives sponsored by GCS have also taken part, building on their skills and knowledge in this industry. Those attending include Amanda Simmons, Amy Montegriffo, Lenka Tryb and returning contributors Monica Popham, Bea Garcia, and Shane Dalmedo.

Reflecting on this year’s event, Eleanor Taylor Dobbs said: ‘the overriding message is the desire to introduce Gibraltar to our international colleagues, ensuring they have the chance to gain experience from our professional facilitators and enjoy the venues and sites that the Rock has to offer, which will no doubt inspire their work and provide ideas and concepts. We had over 80 applicants and we are delighted to have had talented Gibraltar participants as part of the experience. The Residency has seen them all create new ideas and build on concepts with the aim of creating publishing opportunities and a real clear vision for their work going forward.’

Sarah Odedina added: ‘This year we have had a thrilling group of attendees, sharing their unique backgrounds and heritage, with fabulous contributions. Participants have experimented with their voice, discovering hidden talents, and have left feeling enthused and full of energy.’

Gibraltar Cultural Services CEO, Seamus Byrne, also had a chance to interact with the aspiring writers and artists who expressed their excitement to be on the Rock and be part of this experience. He said: 'The residency offers the opportunity for participants to embrace new ideas, explore different approaches to their work and build a community with other creatives as well as professionals from the publishing world.'





