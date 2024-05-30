Strategic Incident Command In Fire And Rescue Services

Written by YGTV Team on 30 May 2024 .

The Deputy Chief Fire Officer Mr. Matthew Payas has recently obtained the Skills for Justice (SFJ) Level 7 Award in Strategic Incident Command in Fire and Rescue Services.

A statement from the Government follows below:

This is a prestigious qualification that recognises the expertise and competence of individuals and organisations in managing complex incidents within the fire and rescue services sector. This award is designed to ensure that professionals possess the necessary technical and procedural underpinning knowledge to effectively lead and coordinate large and dynamic incidents or emergency situations, enabling them to operate effectively in the Strategic ‘Gold’ Command role and to represent the organisation at a Strategic Co-ordination Group (SCG).

The Level 7 Award is equivalent to a master's degree and is awarded by SFJ Awards, a leading awarding organisation specialising in the development and accreditation of qualifications for the justice, community safety, and fire and rescue services sectors. It signifies a high level of competence and demonstrates the individual's ability to handle critical incidents and provide strategic guidance in emergency response operations.

To achieve the award, individuals must demonstrate their understanding and application of strategic incident command principles, including incident management, decision-making, resource allocation, and communication. They must also showcase their ability to analyse complex situations, develop effective strategies, and coordinate multi-agency responses for large scale resource exhaustive incidents through sound cognitive and interpersonal qualities critical for assertive, effective and safe incident command.

Delivered at the Fire Service College, this is a highly respected qualification within the Fire and Rescue Services sector and involves delegates submitting a wide range of assignments, delivering a presentation at the College on the role played by the Gold Commander of a partner agency at Strategic level, participation in multi-agency Strategic Coordinating Group scenario assessments, as well as a post-attendance dissertation.

The Chief Fire Officer, Colin Ramirez, said: ‘The completion of this course on its own is a huge challenge; combined with the day-to-day responsibilities of being a Deputy Chief Fire Officer, this achievement is nothing less than remarkable. I commend and congratulate DCFO Payas on this incredible achievement: a true demonstration of determination, commitment, and dedication to this organisation and the safety of our community.’

The Minister with responsibility for the GFRS, the Hon. Leslie Bruzon, said: "Congratulations to Deputy Chief Fire Officer Matthew Payas for achieving the prestigious SFJ Level 7 Award in Strategic IncidentCommand, demonstrating his exceptional expertise, commitment and leadership in managing complex incidents, reflecting his dedication to the safety of our community and the excellence of our fire and rescue services. This remarkable achievement is a testament to his hard work and the high standards upheld by our organisation.'






