eGov Systems Secure And Full Service Restored

Written by YGTV Team on 31 May 2024 .

His Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar IT&LD, together with Digital Services and external cyber security experts, have determined that the eGov system was not compromised by the botnets identified by the international Operation Endgame.

All HMGoG systems are secure and eGov full service has been restored.

All service users are reminded to choose a safe, unique and secret password.