Testing Of Alarms In HM Naval Base Gibraltar – Wednesday 12th June

Written by YGTV Team on .

The public is advised that, as part of ongoing maintenance and rectification work, the Naval Base will be testing its Nuclear Emergency Response Organisation (NERO) alarm. 

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

Testing is scheduled to take place on Wednesday 12 June 2024 between 0900 - 1400. 

Members of the public should not be concerned when they hear the alarm, no action is  required. 

In the extremely unlikely event of a Radiation Emergency at HM Naval Base, an information  booklet has been produced which you can find on the Environmental Agency website under  Radiation Emergency Advice.  



