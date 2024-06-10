Testing Of Alarms In HM Naval Base Gibraltar – Wednesday 12th June

Written by YGTV Team on 10 June 2024 .

The public is advised that, as part of ongoing maintenance and rectification work, the Naval Base will be testing its Nuclear Emergency Response Organisation (NERO) alarm.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

Testing is scheduled to take place on Wednesday 12 June 2024 between 0900 - 1400.

Members of the public should not be concerned when they hear the alarm, no action is required.

In the extremely unlikely event of a Radiation Emergency at HM Naval Base, an information booklet has been produced which you can find on the Environmental Agency website under Radiation Emergency Advice.





