Bus Tender Published By Government

Written by YGTV Team on 20 June 2024 .

The Ministry for Transport has published a tender notice for the supply of new buses for the Upper Town.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The Government is seeking to acquire vehicles which meet the route requirements and offer environmental gains. Therefore, buses with varying engine types will be considered, with preference being given to those that are suitable but achieve improvements to the environment. The vehicle will be considered on the basis of the environment gains, its suitability for the routes, and its suitability to meet the needs of the Gibraltar Bus Company along with the sustainability of maintaining the vehicle and its associated costs.

Other requirements are wheelchair access ramp, at least one wheelchair space, bus kneeling capability, GPS tracking system, facility to cater for card payments and smart card tapping.

The tender also covers quick spares and maintenance, training and the necessary works and obligations on HMGoG, Gibelec and the successful bidder with regard to infrastructure works if the tender is awarded for an electric bus.

The notice for this tender can be accessed here: https://www.gibraltar.gov.gi/press releases/tender-for-the-supply-of-buses-upper-town-2024-10015

Minister for Transport, the Hon Prof John Cortes, said: “This is one of the steps we need to take in order to improve the performance, including the environmental performance, of the bus fleet as we continue to support forms of transport alternative to the car or motorcycle."





