GFIA Host Swan Lake Themed Gala Dinner And Raises Funds For Cancer Relief

Written by YGTV Team on 25 June 2024 .

The Gibraltar Funds and Investment Association (GFIA) hosted a Gala Dinner on June 19, at The Sunborn Hotel, bringing together prominent figures from Gibraltar's financial and investment sectors.

A statement from GFIA follows below:

The event's theme, Swan Lake, added an air of elegance and grace to the evening.

The Hon. Nigel Feetham was in attendance, alongside the newly appointed Governor of Gibraltar, Lieutenant General Sir Ben Bathurst. This occasion marked the Governor’s first official event, underscoring its significance within the community and highlighting the support for GFIA's initiatives.

A significant highlight of the evening was the presence of Marisa Desoiza, representing the chosen charity, Cancer Relief. Through a combination of raffle and auction activities, the event successfully raised £9,000 to support the charity’s invaluable work.

The Gala Dinner was graced by performances inspired by Swan Lake, captivating the audience and enhancing the enchanting atmosphere of the Sunborn Ball Room. Following the dinner, an after-party was hosted where the auction and raffle were conducted, with Nicky Peliza leading the proceedings and ensuring a lively and engaging experience for all attendees.

James Lasry, Chairman of GFIA, and Jay Gomez, Deputy Chairman of GFIA, expressed their gratitude for the support received from sponsors and participants. Special acknowledgment was given to John Capurro, representing A.M. Capurro, the event’s main sponsor. Capurro's sponsorship played a pivotal role in the event’s success. Additionally, Capurro had one of their cars showcased outside the venue, providing a stunning visual treat for the guests.

The evening showcased not only the vibrancy and unity of Gibraltar’s financial community but also its commitment to supporting charitable causes. GFIA looks forward to continuing this tradition of excellence and community engagement in future events.