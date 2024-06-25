GFSB To Host Town Hall Meeting On Equitable Parental Leave Allowance

Written by YGTV Team on 25 June 2024 .

The Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses (GFSB) will host a Town Hall meeting to explore options for making parental leave allowances more equitable. The meeting, which is open to GFSB members and non-members, will take place on Thursday 4th July, from 5:30 PM to 6:30 PM at GFSB House.

A statement from the GFSB follows below:

The Town Hall aims to gather valuable feedback from businesses of all sizes regarding proposed changes to parental leave allowances. By understanding the different impacts these changes might have on both small and large businesses, the GFSB hopes to help shape policies that are balanced and considerate of all stakeholders. The objectives of the Town Hall include gathering feedback, assessing how changes might affect businesses differently based on their size and sector, and providing a platform for business owners and stakeholders to express their concerns, suggestions, and support for the proposed changes.

Your feedback is crucial in shaping policies that are fair and beneficial for both parents and businesses. This Town Hall is an opportunity for you to share your perspectives and experiences related to parental leave, discuss potential challenges and benefits of the proposed changes, and influence the early stages of policy development.

Following the Town Hall, the GFSB will compile the feedback received and meet with the Ministry of Equality to present insights and recommendations from attendees. Your contributions will play a key role in informing this discussion.

Michaela Rees, Director of GFSB, emphasized the significance of this discussion for the entire community: "Parental leave is an issue that affects all of Gibraltar. It is vital that we include a true cross-section of Gibraltar's views when providing feedback to the government. By bringing together diverse perspectives, we can help shape policies that are fair and beneficial for both parents and businesses."

The Town Hall meeting will take place at GFSB House, 122 Irish Town at 5.30 PM on Thursday 4th July. Together, we can work towards policies that support parents while considering the needs and capacities of businesses in Gibraltar.





