RGP Officers Pass Initial Firearms Course

Written by YGTV Team on 01 July 2024 .

Six Royal Gibraltar Police officers were presented with certificates by Assistant Commissioner Cathal Yeats on Friday after successfully completing an Armed Response Vehicle Initial Firearms Course.

Mr. Yeats thanked PCs Callum Culross, Nick Warner, Jason Tremayne, Michael Munoz, Lance Cabezutto and Luke Timmins for volunteering for a qualification which he said ‘could potentially place them in greater danger than many of their colleagues.’

During the 12 week course, the officers received training on three weapons, the Carbine MP5, the Glock 17 Self Loading Pistol and the Taser X2.

The full time course was a mix of classroom work and practical sessions at the Buffadero Training Area. It included modules on Policies, Use of Force, Threat Assessments, Risk Assessments, Advanced First Aid, Weapon Handling and a range of tactical scenarios.

There were pass or fail assessments in weeks one, two, three, ten and twelve.

RGP Firearms Officers are all trained to the UK College of Policing standards.

Police Sergeant Mark Diaz, Chief Firearms Instructor in the RGP’s Firearms Unit, said: “These officers will now rotate between normal frontline policing and Armed Response duties. And, in order to retain this qualification, they must spend a minimum of 120 hours of Continuous Professional Development training every year for the rest of their police careers.”

Assistant Commissioner Cathal Yeats, added: “I would like to thank these officers for volunteering for this critical role within the RGP. By putting their names forward to become armed officers, they are putting themselves at higher risk in order to help keep Gibraltar safe. Many people may not be aware, but our armed officers patrol the Rock 24/7 and the public should be reassured that they are on hand to protect others from harm, should we ever need them.”