Gibraltar Tourist Board Supports Fairer Travel Month In London

Written by YGTV Team on 17 July 2024 .

The Gibraltar Tourist Board (GTB) is supporting industry title TTG (the Travel Trade Gazette) in its annual ‘Fairer Travel Month’ campaign, which sees a series of events drawing together all sectors of the UK travel industry to champion a more diversity-inclusive and sustainable sector for the future.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Launching in London this week with the Fairer Travel Diversity Forum, guest speakers including former MD of Celebrity Cruises Jo Rzymowska addressed agents and business leaders with expert insight to help drive positive change around Diversity, Equality and Inclusion within all areas of the travel industry community. Former UK Minister Lord Blunkett discussed the need for inclusivity and support around all disabilities while discussing his own experiences.

The campaign continues with sessions on sustainability and the customer base, how to holiday sustainably, how to choose sustainable accommodation, and advice on enjoying wildlife responsibly.

The month’s events close with Travel Pride™, TTG’s unique celebration of inclusivity throughout the travel industry, on July 16 in London.

Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, the Hon Christian Santos GMD MP, said: “TTG is a leading industry voice in the UK. ‘Fairer Travel Month’ debates some of the key issues driving travel businesses today for the future, for both suppliers and destinations. Gibraltar’s own future values are aligned to this, so I am pleased for the GTB to support this.”





