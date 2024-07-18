Foundation In Insurance Training (FIT) Programme Announced

Written by YGTV Team on 18 July 2024 .

The Ministry of Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism has announced a new intake to the foundation in insurance training programme (FIT) in collaboration with the Gibraltar Insurance Institute.

A statement from the Government follows below:

This programme is open to local resident school leavers or recent graduates with an interest in insurance.

Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture, Tourism and responsibility for Training, The Hon. Christian Santos GMD MP said; “I am pleased to offer this programme as part of our upskilling initiative designed to equip individuals with the essential skills and knowledge needed to succeed in the insurance industry. By offering this programme we are opening up new career opportunities and helping to build a more skilled and competitive workforce.”

To register your interest, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and send your CV by no later than 31st July 2024.






