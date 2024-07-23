  • Holland And Barrett Vitamins Gibraltar Offer

Customs Anti-Smuggling Operation

On the 19th July, at approximately 0200hrs, Customs Officers conducting an anti smuggling operation involving the Marine Section, Outfield and Flexible Anti-Smuggling Team became aware of a small vessel approaching BGTW from Spain and heading  towards the rocks at Emerson’s Place.  

A statement from HM Customs follows below:

Simultaneously, a vehicle was observed driving into the same area. Officers prevented the  vessel from making its approach and attempted to carry out a stop and search of the  vehicle, upon which the driver attempted to flee the scene on foot. However, he was  shortly after apprehended by officers.  

A search of the locally-registered vehicle found a total of 650 cartons of cigarettes of  various brands. 



