51st Gibraltar International Art Competition

Written by YGTV Team on 23 July 2024 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, is inviting entries for the 51st Gibraltar International Art Competition. Entries will be exhibited at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery from Tuesday 5th to Saturday 16th November 2024.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The competition is open to anyone aged 16 and over as on 5th November 2024. A maximum of two paintings and two sculptures may be submitted by each artist with a £10 entry fee applicable per work. Works must be original and not previously entered in any GCS competition.

Prizes are:

1st Prize The Gustavo Bacarisas Prize £5,000

• 2nd Prize The Jacobo Azagury Prize £2,000

• 3rd Prize The Leni Mifsud Prize £1,500

• Best Gibraltar Theme The Rudesindo Mannia Prize £1,000

• Best Young Artist (16-24 yrs) The Mario Finlayson Prize £1,000

All the above listed winning artworks will become the property of the Ministry of Culture.

Entry forms and rules are available from:

www.culture.gi/forms

The John Mackintosh Hall, 308 Main Street

The Fine Arts Gallery, Casemates Square

GEMA Gallery, Montagu Bastion, Line Wall Road

Entries must be handed in at the Gustavo Bacarisas Galleries from Wednesday 23rd October to Friday 25th October 2024 between 3pm and 7pm.

For any queries, please contact GCS’ Events Department via email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or on Tel 200 67236.