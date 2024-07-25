Minister Feetham Hosts Bitso In Connect Hub Event

The Minister for Justice, Trade, and Industry, Nigel Feetham, hosted the latest Connect Hub event on 23 July 2024 at the Gibraltar Finance Boardroom.

A statement from the Government follows below:

This initiative is a key part of his ongoing Ministerial youth engagement programme aimed at bridging the knowledge gap in the financial sectors for young people.

On this occasion,the spotlight was onBitso, a leadingDLT-permissioned firm inGibraltar. The guest speakers were Founder and CEO Daniel Vogel and Chief Technology Officer Rob Harrop.

With over 70 attendees, mostly youngsters, the event themed “Entrepreneurship and Opportunities in the Crypto Industry” offered a unique insight into Bitso's remarkable journey to becoming Latin America's first crypto Unicorn and included a lively question and answer session.

Minister Feetham expressed his delight at the event's success, saying: “An investment in our youth is an investment in our future, and seeing so many young people engaged and eager to learn about opportunities in this dynamic industry reaffirms the importance of initiatives like these in shaping our future. I also want to emphasise that all my Ministerial events are always open to parents and anyone interested in attending. I welcome direct engagement with me or my Ministry afterward if we can assist further.”





