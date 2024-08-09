OTWO Launches Fundraising Initiative For GBC Open Day: OTWOChallenge

The OTWO team have announced the launch of the #OTWOChallenge, a new initiative to support this year’s GBC Open Day.

A statement from OTWO follows below:

This year the challenge involves teaching Dr John Cortes, Minister for the Environment, Sustainability, Climate Change, and Transport, to learn to ride a bicycle, culminating in a 50 km ride around Gibraltar.

The challenge begins this summer with many training sessions already organised for Minister Cortes to get him ready and confident to complete the cycling challenge before GBC Open Day in early December. This initiative seeks to raise funds and demonstrate that it doesn’t matter your age or how busy you are, with determination and willpower, anything is possible.

OTWO will be organising different events to engage the community and local businesses. We will be coordinating the project, ensuring comprehensive training for the Minister from cycling experts and a professional video production team documenting his progress. A short video showcasing the full journey will be premiered at the GBC Open Day evening, be sure to have the popcorn ready.

To support this initiative, OTWO will open a fundraising page for individual and corporate contributions, there are also sponsorship opportunities for local businesses who would like to get involved. Proceeds will go to the GBC Open Day fund.

Public fundraising events have been scheduled for 9th November at ICC/Casemates and 23rd November at Piazza. This event will feature activities such as a Spinning class, Zumba classes and raffle with a grand hamper prize will also be held.

