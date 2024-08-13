Rock El Kasbah Line-up

Gibraltar Cultural Services have announced the line up and schedule for the ‘Rock El Kasbah’ event on Saturday 7th September 2024.

The street party initiative in collaboration with El Kasbah at Calle Comedia promises to be a fun celebration as part of the National week events, celebrating Gibraltarian culture and identity through music and performance.

The outdoor stage at Castle Steps will kick off with performances from Adrian Pisarello and the Band Universe, also featuring The Ace Band, Yusef and Zorah, Broken Arrows, and Heritage to close the festivities. The event will also include entertainment by playwright Julian Felice with his ‘Main Street’ monologue and a segment from GAMPA’s ‘La Maleta’, a tribute to women who lived through the evacuation. The event promises to be a special occasion where people can enjoy a varied line-up of talented performers and an area of Gibraltar that has a lot of performance history and heritage value. The entertainment programme is as follows:

16:30 | Adrian and the Universe Band

17:45 | The Ace Band

18:30 | ‘Main Street’ by Julian Felice

18:45 | Yusef and Zorah

19:30 | ‘La Maleta’ by GAMPA

20:00 | The Broken Arrows

21:00 | Heritage






