Rock El Kasbah Line-up

Written by YGTV Team on .

Gibraltar Cultural Services have announced the line up and schedule for the ‘Rock El Kasbah’ event on Saturday 7th September 2024. 

A statement from GCS follows below:

The street party initiative in collaboration  with El Kasbah at Calle Comedia promises to be a fun celebration as part of the National week  events, celebrating Gibraltarian culture and identity through music and performance. 

The outdoor stage at Castle Steps will kick off with performances from Adrian Pisarello and  the Band Universe, also featuring The Ace Band, Yusef and Zorah, Broken Arrows, and  Heritage to close the festivities. The event will also include entertainment by playwright Julian  Felice with his ‘Main Street’ monologue and a segment from GAMPA’s ‘La Maleta’, a tribute to  women who lived through the evacuation. The event promises to be a special occasion where  people can enjoy a varied line-up of talented performers and an area of Gibraltar that has a lot  of performance history and heritage value. The entertainment programme is as follows: 

16:30 | Adrian and the Universe Band  

17:45 | The Ace Band  

18:30 | ‘Main Street’ by Julian Felice 

18:45 | Yusef and Zorah  

19:30 | ‘La Maleta’ by GAMPA 

20:00 | The Broken Arrows  

21:00 | Heritage 



