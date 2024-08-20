Cultural Awards 2024 – Nominees Announced

Written by YGTV Team on 20 August 2024 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services have announced the nominees for the 2024 Cultural Awards.

A statement from GCS follows below:

The Awards aim to celebrate the best of Gibraltar’s arts and culture recognising potential, ability, talent, and achievements throughout Gibraltar’s cultural community.

The Cultural Awards Board is comprised of The Hon. Peter Montegriffo KC, Ernest Gomez, Paula Latin, Andrea Martin-Simpson, and Seamus Byrne. Following a public nomination process, the Board has considered nominations and other individuals and groups who have been active over the last year and beyond to decide on a shortlist in the following categories. This shortlist is based on performances and events produced, and achievements attained, primarily from 1st July 2023 to 30th June 2024.

As part of the process, the public is encouraged to vote for their preferred nominees. The public lines will be launched in September with the support of Gibtelecom who will be providing the charity telephone numbers. Proceeds from the calls will once again be donated to the GBC Open Day.

The final shortlist in each category is as follows (in alphabetical order):

JUNIOR (15 and under)

Arianna Gianani Oceana Payne Alexander Perry Maisie Wilson Robyn Xiberras

YOUTH (24 and under)

Bayside & Westside Drama Group Stella Bosano Eva Devincenzi Matthew Navas Caitlin Rodriguez

SENIOR (over 25s)

Beatrice Garcia Erica McGrail Nicole Valverde

BEST EDUCATIONAL PROJECT

Kitchen Studios Patuka Press Women in Gibraltar: Forgotten Narratives

This year there will be various other awards that will be presented on the night, including Cultural Ambassador, Extraordinary Achievement, and the Ministry of Culture Lifetime Achievement Award. These awards will be determined by the Board and will be announced at the awards ceremony, together with the rest of the winners in each category. The Gala ceremony is scheduled for Thursday 28th November 2024 at the Sunborn Hotel.





