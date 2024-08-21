Gibraltar National Celebrations 2024 - Moorish Castle Illumination And Fair

Written by YGTV Team on 21 August 2024 .

The Self Determination for Gibraltar Group (SDGG), in conjunction with Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), have announced that this year’s National Celebrations will begin on Friday 23rd August with the welcome return of the Gibraltar Fair.

A statement from the SDGG and GCS follows below:

As is traditional, and to mark the occasion, the Moorish Castle will be illuminated in red and white from 23rd August to 12th September.

For further information please contact Mr Forty Azzopardi on 56641000 or GCS on 20067236 or via email






