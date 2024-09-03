Extra morning route buses

Written by YGTV Team on 03 September 2024 .

The Ministry of Transport has announced the addition of extra route buses in the mornings to replace school buses.

In June 2024, the Ministry trialed changing morning school buses to extra route buses, based on feedback provided by passengers (press release 387/2024). The main issues were the overcrowding of normal route buses and the underuse of school buses.

Based on public feedback and usage data, the trial was a huge success with more people than ever using the bus, getting to their destination on time and less overcrowding as a result of extra buses being available during peak usage time.

The extra morning buses will depart as follows:

Extra 3 at 8:10am from South Pavilion

Extra 2 at 8:20am from Elliot’s Battery

Extra 3 at 8:20am from South Pavilion

These buses will be provided in addition to the normal route buses that will depart at their usual timetabled time.

The only school bus that will remain is the S8 (departing Catalan Bay at 8:30am) due to its unique route that ensures students are dropped off at Notre Dame and St Anne’s Schools before stopping at Market

Place for all remaining students who attend secondary schools.

The Ministry says it continues to engage with passengers and will make any required adjustments to ensure public transport is available to all, providing the best service and experience possible.

Any feedback or comments can be emailed to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

The Ministry would also like to assure its users that the issues faced on the route 1 buses have now been resolved.

The Minister for Transport, Prof John Cortes, said: “We continue to work hard to improve public transport in order to continue the move towards healthier lifestyles, better air quality and sustainability. I am looking forward to more and more progress in the coming months.”