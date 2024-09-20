Minister for Health welcomes first cohort of Mental Health Nursing students at University of Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 20 September 2024 .

Earlier this week, the Minister for Health and Care, the Hon Gemma Arias-Vasquez, welcomed students beginning the BSc (Hons) Mental Health Nursing course at the University of Gibraltar.

There are fourteen students who, this week, have begun lectures as part of their three year undergraduate degree, which, upon completion, will see them qualified as Registered Mental Health Nurses.

The Minister for Health and Care, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, said: “I was delighted to address our first ever cohort of students who have commenced our Mental Health Nursing course at the University of Gibraltar. I am extremely pleased the University now offers this course, in line with our Mental Health Strategy, which will greatly assist us in having locally trained mental health nurses. By offering this course locally, we are not only providing opportunities for our students but also securing the future of our mental health workforce. This will assist the GHA in implementing its workforce strategy to, in so far as possible, employ locally resident individuals across our health service. These nurses will help us address the pressing and expanding needs of the community and continue to combat the stigma associated with mental health.”