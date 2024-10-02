Gibraltar Heritage Trust Launch "The Falklands Conflict: A Diary from Gibraltar" By Michael Sanchez

Written by YGTV Team on 02 October 2024 .

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust have released its latest publication, "The Falklands Conflict: A Diary from Gibraltar," written by Michael Sanchez.

A statement from the GHT follows below:

In April 1982, as tensions between the UK and Argentina over the Falkland Islands escalated, Michael began documenting the unfolding events in his Henlow reporter's notebook. Driven by a lifelong passion for the sea, his family's wartime history, and Gibraltar's pivotal role in the conflict, he felt compelled to record the war from his perspective. His diary chronicles the unfolding events of those harrowing days, the human cost of the conflict, and the vital contribution of Gibraltar. It also includes a preface by ex-Governor of Gibraltar Vice Admiral Sir David Steel.

Launch Event Details

The book launch took place on Monday 30th September in an event held at The Tower HMNB.

Reflecting on his work, Michael said, “This diary is not just a chronicle of events but a tribute to the bravery of those involved in the Falklands War and to Gibraltar’s unshakable loyalty to the Crown. It’s a reminder of the human toll of war and the enduring significance of British Overseas Territories in the global stage.”

About the Gibraltar Heritage Trust

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust remains committed to preserving and promoting Gibraltar’s unique historical and cultural legacy. Through works like "The Falklands Conflict: A Diary from Gibraltar," the Trust continues to educate and engage the public in understanding Gibraltar’s role in key historical events.

The Book is now on sale from the Trust’s Book and Gift Shop in John Mackintosh Square, as well as BookGem and the Gibraltar Museum. It is also available online from the Trust’s online shop www.gibraltarheritagetrust.org.gi



