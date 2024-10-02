Unite The Union Members At Morrisons Accept Pay Offer Following Ballot

Written by YGTV Team on 02 October 2024 .

Unite the Union have announced that its members employed at Morrisons Gibraltar Store, have overwhelmingly accepted a 3% consolidated basic pay increase, following a ballot of Unite members.

A statement from Unite follows below:

This decision brings an end to the recent pay negotiations and reflects a significant step forward for the hardworking staff at Morrisons, who have remained dedicated throughout the discussions.

The pay deal, which was reached after extensive negotiations between Unite representatives and Morrisons management, ensures a fair and improved wage package for the workforce. The terms of the agreement includes that the differentials between the different roles are maintained, therefore applying the 3% increase across the board.

Unite the Union's members participated in a democratic ballot to vote on the proposed offer, and the result was a strong endorsement of the agreement. The Union believes that this pay deal will help to secure a deal that acknowledges the important contributions made by Morrisons employees, particularly during challenging economic times.

Speaking on the outcome, Christian Duo, a Unite the Union spokesperson, said:

"This agreement represents a fair and positive result for our members at Morrisons with the current inflation figure in Gibraltar standing at 2.4%. We have worked hard to secure a deal that acknowledges the vital role our members play within the business and ensures that their contributions are valued. The acceptance of this offer reflects the unity and strength of our members, and we will continue to stand with them in future discussions."

Unite the Union remains committed to supporting workers at Morrisons and across all workplaces in Gibraltar in their pursuit of fair pay, respect, and improved working conditions.