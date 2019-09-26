GSLA Release Sport, Recreational And Exercise Opportunities For Seniors

Written on 26 September 2019 .

The GSLA have released their sport, recreational and exercise opportunities for seniors starting on the first week in October.

A statement follows below:

GSLA Bayside Sports Complex

GSLA – Fun Recreation Afternoon for men and women – Tuesdays 1.45pm to 3.30pm. Badminton, table tennis and carpet bowls.

Please wear non-marking soled training shoes and bring along a drink.

Tel. 20076522 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for further information.

No need to book.

GSLA - Exercise to Music – Thursdays at the Bayside Sports Complex, Victoria Sports Hall.

- Class one - 9.15am to 10am - Aimed at ages 55 to 67, a low impact class which includes warm up, mobility exercises, cardio-vascular work, muscular strength, endurance and co-ordination activities.

- Class two - 10.15am to 11am - Aimed at 68 year olds and over. A slightly more controlled class incorporating all of the above.

Tel. 20076522 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for further information. Both classes require those taking part to be able to stand and sit and to be able to move forwards, backwards and to the side unaided.

No need to book.

GSLA Swimming Pool Complex.

GSLA Swimming Pool Complex offers opportunities for seniors, swimmers and non-swimmers, to swim in their 25 Metre and Accessible Swimming Pools.

Please contact GSLA Swimming Pool Complex on Tel 20063601 for a programme of seniors

swimming times or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for up to date information.

Other physical activities available for seniors

Mobility & Chair Exercises – Tuesdays 10.30am to 11.30am.

King’s Bastion Leisure Centre - Primarily for those over the age of 70 years old, aimed at maintaining mobility, balance and co-ordination.

Contact Janet Lima on Tel. 54195000/20071318 or Christine Payas on Tel. 54029322/20040961 or e-mail This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for further information and to register.

- Yoga for mature older adults – Wednesdays 9.30am to 11am.

Fantastic exercise for mature older adults held at the Yoga Centre, Town Range, led by highly experienced Yoga instructor Jasmine Viagas.

Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or Tel 54029918 for further information.







- Tai Chi, Mobility and Relaxation - Wednesdays 10am to 11am held at Gibraltar Tai Chi premises at Wellington Front.

This gentle form of martial art will focus on core strength and mobilising joints that can be troublesome as we become older. Sessions start Wednesday 2nd October. Contact Marie on This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for further information.

For details of existing sessions please see Rock Tai Chi Facebook page or contact Dilip on email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or Tel 20078714.

- Ten Pin Bowling at King’s Bastion Leisure Centre 9am to 11am. Off-peak rates for senior citizens.

PAAMOA members meet Tuesday mornings 10am and Friday afternoons 2pm for friendly competition.

Petanque – available most early evenings (Weather permitting) at the Smith Dorrien Avenue Petanque Association Headquarters. Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or Tel. 54002652/20071691.



For further information on sport and physical activities available for seniors in Gibraltar, please contact the GSLA Sports Development & Training Unit on email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or telephone 20076522.