GSLA Remind Public Of Their Annual Registration Of Recognised Governing Bodies Of Sport And Leisure Associations

Written on 27 September 2019 .

The GSLA say the annual registration of recognised Governing bodies of sport and leisure associations are due to be handed in to the Gibraltar Sports & Leisure Authority by Friday 11th October.

A statement from the GSLA follows below:

Please note that all registering Governing Bodies of Sport and recognised Leisure Associations are required to meet the Safeguarding criteria as set out below.

Recognised Governing Bodies of Sport and recognised Leisure Associations are required to have a Safeguarding policy that is reflected in their association constitution. All coaches, leaders and volunteers working with children and young people in HM Government of Gibraltar sport and leisure facilities are required to hold a recognised level 1 qualification (or equivalent) in the coaching of their sport, physical or leisure activity. They must also be Royal Gibraltar Police Vetted or produce recent vetting documentation from country of origin and they must have taken part in a recognised safeguarding and protecting children workshop. All recognised and Registered Governing Bodies of Sport are also required to have a named Safeguarding Welfare Officer who has undertaken a minimum of the Care Agency’s Tier 1 Safeguarding Children and Young People training course and produce a register annually as part of their annual registration of junior coaches who meet the above safeguarding criteria.

GSLA Safeguarding Children and Young People in Sport Workshops for Junior Sports Coaches will take place on the dates below at the Tercentenary Sports Hall.

Monday 30th September 6pm to 9.30pm.

Saturday 9th November 9.30am to 1pm.

Wednesday 4th December 6pm to 9.30pm.

Care Agency Tier 1 Safeguarding Children and Young People training courses for Welfare Officers will take place on the dates below at Bleak House or John Mackintosh Hall. Contact Christopher Ellul at the Care Agency on email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to book a place.

Friday 25th October, 9am to 4pm.

Friday 29th November, 9am to 4pm.

Friday 13th December, 9am to 4pm.

If you would like further information on Safeguarding policies, Safeguarding training courses and or the GSLA Annual Registration Process please contact the GSLA Sports Development & Training Unit on email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or telephone 20076522.