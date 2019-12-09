GDA Mixed Pairs And Trebles Tournaments

Written on 09 December 2019 .

On Wednesday 4th December the George Federico Darts Hall was the scene of the long standing Mixed Pairs and Mixed Trebles Tournaments. The Gibraltar Darts Associaton (GDA) says it is keen to encourage more women to take up the sport as there are opportunities to represent Gibraltar at international level. The GDA says women’s darts is increasing in popularity across the world with some excellent performances seen recently.

Here are the results provided by the GDA:

Mixed Pairs

Nine pairs registered to play

In the Preliminary round Dylan & Kayra Duo beat Darren & Helen Olivero 2-0

Quarter Final results were as follows;

Joseph / Tarika Ward 1 V 2 Joseph Sanchez / Leanne Gracia

Harry Parody / Noemi Reyes 0 V 2 Jarvis Bautista / Lorena Muñoz

Justin Hewitt / Joy Ward 2 v 0 Dylan Duo Jr / Yvonne Duo

Nicholas Bado / Ivana 0 V 2 Dylan & Kayra Duo

In the first Semi Final Jarvis & Lorena beat Joseph & Leanne 2-0

The other semi was a closer contest with Justin & Joy beating Dylan & Kayra 2-1

FINAL

Justin and Joy won the Bull throw and commenced the match. A few missed doubles let Jarvis and Lorena back into contention, which Jarvis made the most of hitting a D9 and securing the first leg. The 2nd leg was close with both pairs scoring well, Justin equalled the score with a D13. In the deciding leg Justin and Joy were able to pull out a lead and secured victory with Justin hitting D16 and the title.

Mixed Trebles

Seven teams registered to play this event.

Initial Round results

H. Parody / N. Campbell / N. Bado Jr 0 V 2 N. Bado Sr / Y. Duo / J. Sanchez

G. Ramos / G. Federico / J. Ward 1 v 2 J. Sanchez / L. Gracia / K. Pereira

J. Ward / T. Ward / J. Hewitt 2 V 0 D. Duo / D. Duo Jr / K, Duo

The semi finals saw some good scoring wth Nick Fortunato / Charlie Mascari / Ivana Mascari beating Nico Bado Sr / Yvonne Duo / Joseph Sanchez 2-1; the other semi saw Joseph Sanchez / Leanne Gracia / Kevagn Pereira losing 2-0 to Joseph Ward / Tarika Ward / Justin Hewitt

FINAL

The final was contested between;

Nick Fortunato / Charlie Mascari / Ivana Mascari

Vs

Joseph Ward / Tarika Ward / Justin Hewitt

Good scoring made this a tight match with both taking a leg each taking it to a decider. It was Justin / Joseph / Tarika who kept the lead and secured the title.

Justin Hewitt has now won the Mixed Pairs three times in a row, and the Mixed Pairs twice in a row.

Congratulations to the winners!