Dyson Parody Wins Carmelo Ellul Trophy

Written on 10 February 2020 .

The Gibraltar Darts Association recently held the third of seven ranking tournaments of the darts season, the Carmelo Ellul Trophy.

A statement from the Gibraltar Darts Association follows below:

This tournament was named in honour of the Late Carmelo Ellul who along with Dave Obee formed the GDA back in 1958, and served on the Committee for many years.

35 players registered to attempt to gain Ranking points and gain the opportunity to represent Gibraltar in International Competitions.

Early rounds of this seeded tournament are played as best of 7 legs and played over 8 boards, with 8 seeded players.

All of the seeded players reached the Quarter finals, except Nº4 seed Roy Asquez who narrowly lost to Carlos Muñoz 4-3 and Nº7 seed Justin Hewitt who was knocked out by Daryl Vassallo 4-1. Seed Nº5 Christian Tosso had an early scare in his board final when facing Manolo Vilerio Sr, but he was able to come out on top 4-3

Following some high scoring matches the quarter final line up was as follows;

Dyson Parody 4 – 2 Sean Negrette

Carlos Muñoz 4 – 2 Christian Tosso

David Francis 2 – 4 Craig Galliano

Antony Lopez 4 –1 Daryl Vassallo

SEMI-FINALS

Carlos Muñoz seemed to run out of stream against a strongly scoring Dyson Parody who got his spot in the final with a 4-0 win.

Antony Lopez had a much tougher contest against Craig Galliano but was able to keep him at bay with a 5-4 win.

FINAL

Dyson Parody V Antony Lopez

Dyson won the Bull throw and both players started with good scoring. Dyson hit D20 with his 1st dart, leaving Antony trailing on 135.

Dyson also claimed the 2nd leg in which both players hit a maximum 180. Antony had several misses at double which allowed Dyson to clinch it with a D10.

The 3rd leg went all Antony’s way, checking out D10 leaving Dyson with 61 on the scoreboard. 2-1

Dyson then pulled ahead getting himself a 5-1 lead with some clinical finishing. A maximum 180 from Antony in the 4th leg and some strong scoring by him wasn’t enough.

In the 7th leg Antony showed he still had some fight in him by checking out on D20, hitting 2×100 scores along the way.

Dyson followed up with another 180 maximum in the next leg, followed by a 140, and finished on D20, leaving Antony some way behind on 191.

A good final by two great players.

Preliminary Round Results

Kean Olivero 4-1 Francis Remorino

Kevin O’Callaghan 4-0 Darren Olivero

Manuel Vilerio Jnr 4-1 Justin Stagno

First Round Results

Dyson Parody 4-2 Jayce Asquez

Denis Sheehan 4-0 Maxi Broton

Antony Lopez 4-0 Justin Ghio

Jarvis Bautista 4-0 Nathan Old

David Francis 4-0 George Ramos

Dylan Duo Snr 4-2 Justin Broton

Carlos Muñoz 4-3 Roy Asquez

Steve March 4-3 John Remorino

Christian Tosso 4-0 Joseph Sanchez

Manuel Vilerio Snr 4-1 Tony Dawkins

Craig Galliano 4-2 Dayle Ramirez

Kean Olivero 4-3 Jeremy Cruz

Daryl Vassallo 4-1 Justin Stagno

Kevin O’Callaghan 4-0 Charlie Borastero

Sean Negrette 4-2 Karl Mena

Dylan Duo Jnr 4-1 Manuel Vilerio Jnr

Second Round Results

Dyson Parody 4-0 Denis Sheehan

Antony Lopez 4-1 Jarvis Bautista

David Francis 4-0 Dylan Duo Snr

Carlos Muñoz 4-0 Steve March

Christian Tosso 4-3 Manuel Vilerio Snr

Craig Galliano 4-0 Kean Olivero

Daryl Vassallo 4-1 Kevin O’Callaghan

Sean Negrette 4-2 Dylan Duo Jnr

Quarter-Finals

Dyson Parody 4-2 Sean Negrette

Carlos Muñoz 4-2 Christian Tosso

Craig Galliano 4-2 David Francis

Antony Lopez 4-1 Daryl Vassallo

Semi-Finals

Dyson Parody 5-0 Carlos Muñoz

Antony Lopez 5-4 Craig Galliano

Final

Dyson Parody 6-2 Antony Lopez

Congratulations to Dyson Parody, commiserations to Antony Lopez!

180’s: Antony Lopez x 5, Dyson Parody x 4, Craig Galliano, Sean Negrette, Daryl Vassallo x 2, Christian Tosso, David Francis, Carlos Muñoz, Manolo Vilerio Sr, Dylan Duo x 1

High Finishes: David Francis 156, Denis Sheehan 135, Craig Galliano 130, Dyson Parody 120, Manolo Vilerio Sr 110