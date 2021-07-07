Minister For Sport Welcomes Back The Sports Train And Children’s Corner

Written on 07 July 2021 .

The Sports Train will run from Monday 12th July to Friday 20th August between 10am and 12:30pm, with the Stay and Play initiative running from Wednesday 14th July to Wednesday 25th August between 9:30am and 1pm.

More information on the activities provided by the GSLA as well as separate initiatives that are being run by individual sporting associations over the summer period can be obtained from the information booklet, which can be found on their website: www.gsla.gi

A statement from the Government follows below:

The Gibraltar Sports and Leisure Authority posted information on the return of the Sports Train and Children’s corner on their website late last week. Whilst the Stay and Play programme was organised during summer 2020, local context at the time meant that it was felt best to not run the Sports Train. Summer 2021 will see a return to normal activity at the Bayside Sports Complex with many associations also organising “satellite” camps and initiatives.

The Minister for Sport, the Hon. Steven Linares is delighted at the news adding that: “it is an absolute pleasure to be able to confirm that both the Stay and Play and Sports Train activities will be running this summer. With the provision of the Children’s Corner, the Summer Sports and Leisure Programme will, this year, run as normal. Irrespective, COVID-19 sanitation measures will still be in place to ensure that we run as safe a programme as possible. GSLA staff are liaising with Public Health Gibraltar in terms of routine staff testing and any others issues in this respect.

As with all other areas of our community the sporting fraternity has been affected by the situation the last 18 months but the efforts made to provide junior leagues, development competitions and coaching is extremely commendable and I thank all involved for their sacrifice. We must now use this momentum to try and make up for lost time as much as we can and the provision of the Summer Sports and Leisure Programme will be a major player in this process”

