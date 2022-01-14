Nico Bado To Compete In Junior Darts Cooperation Q-School

Nico Bado is traveling to Coventry (UK) to compete in this year's JDC qualifying school. The event runs from the 15th-16th January.

A statement from the Gibraltar Darts Association follows below:

Nico who was recently recruited into @Winmaus 360 team, will be looking to secure a place in the JDC advanced tour and possibly gain a tour card to compete against the top 32 youth dart players from round the world on a regular basis.

Nico will travel together with his father and Gibraltar Darts Youth Committee member Nicholai Bado Snr.

You can follow Nico’s progress on the Dart Connect website.

Please join the Gibraltar Darts Association in wishing Nico the best of luck in his upcoming tournaments.