Justin Hewitt Continues With Impressive Form

Written on 18 January 2022 .

Justin Hewitt continues with his impressive form at the start of the season.

“The PDC Rankings started last night and this is the first from six ranking tournaments. For the Gibraltar Darts Association this is the most prestigious event of the year as the two top players get to represent our beloved Gibraltar at Sky Sports for the World Cup of Darts.

“Results as from:- Last 16 Dayle Ramirez 6 v 3 Alan Kimberley, Juan Carlos Muñoz 6 v 1 Dylan Duo Jnr, Dyson Parody 6 v 1 Daryll Vassallo, Dylan Duo Snr 6 v 1 Joseph Ward. Last 8: Dayle Ramirez 6 v 1 Kean Olivero, Justin Hewitt 6 v 4 Juan Carlos Muñoz, Dyson Parody 6 v 4 Sean Negrette, Craig Galliano 6 v 2 Dylan Duo Snr. Semi Finals: Justin Hewiit 6 v 1 Dayle Ramirez, Dyson Parody 6 v 3 Craig Galliano. Final: Justin Hewitt 6 v 4 Dyson Parody.

“Congratulations Justin Hewitt on claiming the 1st PDC ranking tournament of the season. Commiserations to Dyson Parody.”