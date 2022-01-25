Craig Galliano Wins 2nd Darts WDF Ranking Of The Season

Craig Galliano has won the 2nd WDF ranking event of the season.

A statement from the GDA follows below:

Craig Galliano wins the 2nd WDF ranking event of the season beating Juan Carlos Muñoz 6-3 in the final .

Results as from last 16

Justin Hewitt 4-0 Jason Sequi

David Francis 4-0 kean Olivero

Darran laker 4-1 Luke Pierce

Craig Galliano 4-0 Jarvis Bautista.

Dyson Parody 4-0 Dylan duo

Casey Dyer 4-2 Dayle Ramírez

Nico Bado 4-1 Justin Broton

Juan Carlos Muñoz 4-1 Sean Negrette .

Last 8

Justin Hewitt 4-1 David Francis .

Craig Galliano 4-2 Darran Laker

Dyson parody 4-3 Casey Dyer

Juan Carlos Muñoz 4-0 Nico Bado .

Semi final

Craig Galliano 5-1 Justin Hewitt

Juan Carlos Muñoz 5-2 Dyson parody

Final

Craig Galliano 6-3 Juan Carlos Muñoz .

Congratulations to Craig Galliano , Commiseration to Juan Carlos Muńoz .

180s

Dyson Parody x 4

Justin Hewitt x 3

Juan Carlos Muñoz x 3

Craig Galliano x 2

Sean Negrette x 1

Alan Kimberly x 1

Jarvis Bautista x 1

Nico Bado x 1

Darran Laker x 1



Ton plus finishes