Craig Galliano Wins 2nd Darts WDF Ranking Of The Season

Written on .

Craig Galliano has won the 2nd WDF ranking event of the season.
 
A statement from the GDA follows below:
 
Craig Galliano wins the 2nd WDF ranking event of the season beating Juan Carlos Muñoz 6-3 in the final . 
 
Results as from last 16 
 
  • Justin Hewitt 4-0 Jason Sequi  
  • David Francis 4-0 kean Olivero 
  • Darran laker 4-1 Luke Pierce 
  • Craig Galliano 4-0 Jarvis Bautista. 
  • Dyson Parody 4-0 Dylan duo 
  • Casey Dyer 4-2 Dayle Ramírez 
  • Nico Bado 4-1 Justin Broton 
  • Juan Carlos Muñoz 4-1 Sean Negrette .
 
Last 8 
 
  • Justin Hewitt 4-1 David Francis . 
  • Craig Galliano 4-2 Darran Laker 
  • Dyson parody 4-3 Casey Dyer 
  • Juan Carlos Muñoz 4-0 Nico Bado . 
 
Semi final
 
Craig Galliano 5-1 Justin Hewitt 
Juan Carlos Muñoz 5-2 Dyson parody 
 
 
Final
 
Craig Galliano 6-3 Juan Carlos Muñoz . 
 
 
 
Congratulations to Craig Galliano , Commiseration to Juan Carlos Muńoz .  
 
180s 
 
  • Dyson Parody x 4 
  • Justin Hewitt x 3 
  • Juan Carlos Muñoz x 3 
  • Craig Galliano x 2 
  • Sean Negrette x 1 
  • Alan Kimberly x 1 
  • Jarvis Bautista x 1 
  • Nico Bado x 1
  • Darran Laker x 1 
Ton plus finishes
 
  • Craig Galliano 128 
  • David Francis 118 
  • Alan Kimberly 100 
share with Whatsapp