Craig Galliano Wins 2nd Darts WDF Ranking Of The Season
Craig Galliano has won the 2nd WDF ranking event of the season.
A statement from the GDA follows below:
Craig Galliano wins the 2nd WDF ranking event of the season beating Juan Carlos Muñoz 6-3 in the final .
Results as from last 16
- Justin Hewitt 4-0 Jason Sequi
- David Francis 4-0 kean Olivero
- Darran laker 4-1 Luke Pierce
- Craig Galliano 4-0 Jarvis Bautista.
- Dyson Parody 4-0 Dylan duo
- Casey Dyer 4-2 Dayle Ramírez
- Nico Bado 4-1 Justin Broton
- Juan Carlos Muñoz 4-1 Sean Negrette .
Last 8
- Justin Hewitt 4-1 David Francis .
- Craig Galliano 4-2 Darran Laker
- Dyson parody 4-3 Casey Dyer
- Juan Carlos Muñoz 4-0 Nico Bado .
Semi final
Craig Galliano 5-1 Justin Hewitt
Juan Carlos Muñoz 5-2 Dyson parody
Final
Craig Galliano 6-3 Juan Carlos Muñoz .
Congratulations to Craig Galliano , Commiseration to Juan Carlos Muńoz .
180s
- Dyson Parody x 4
- Justin Hewitt x 3
- Juan Carlos Muñoz x 3
- Craig Galliano x 2
- Sean Negrette x 1
- Alan Kimberly x 1
- Jarvis Bautista x 1
- Nico Bado x 1
- Darran Laker x 1
Ton plus finishes
- Craig Galliano 128
- David Francis 118
- Alan Kimberly 100