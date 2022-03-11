GBC Announces Sports Awards Nominees

Written on 11 March 2022 .

GBC has announced the nominees for this year's edition of the GBC Sports Awards to be held at Central Hall at 9pm on Tuesday 29th of March.

A statement from GBC follows below:

The awards ceremony will be broadcast live on GBC Television, and celebrates sporting excellence and achievement throughout 2021.

Having had a two-year break, the Sports Award team have had the opportunity to rebrand and refresh the Awards resulting in a few changes.

The Public are being invited to vote for the main award, the Sports Person of the Year, and public submissions were also received for a new award, the Unsung hero.

As in other years, a special Lifetime Achievement Award will also be presented. The recipient of this award will be decided exclusively by the panel and will be revealed as part of the awards ceremony.

All the other Awards will be selected by the GBC Sports team; John Shephard, James Culatto, Robin Sheppard-Capurro, Jose Mari Ruiz & Tiago Lino-da Costa.

In respect to the Sports Person of the Year award the public are invited to vote for their preferred nominees via designated premium line telephone numbers kindly issued by Gibtelecom. The telephone vote will account for 50% of the total result with the remaining 50% determined by the GBC panel.

In the event of a tie, the highest placed nominee in the panel vote will be declared the winner.

The full list of nominees, including their achievements and corresponding premium line numbers, are attached. These will officially be announced on GBC's Sports Report tonight, at 7.30pm on Thursday 10th March. Voting lines will be activated immediately upon the conclusion of the programme and remain open until midnight on Sunday 20th March.

Calls will cost 50 pence each, with all proceeds being donated to the GBC Open Day fund. Mobile surcharges apply.

A spokesperson for the GBC Sports Awards said: 'We are extremely excited about the return of our Sports Awards as well as the prospect of bringing Gibraltar's sportspeople together to celebrate another excellent year for local sport. GBC would like to congratulate all the nominees on being shortlisted, and hope the public will continue to vote in large numbers as they always have".