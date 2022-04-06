Team Gibraltar Named For Birmingham 2022

The members of Team Gibraltar have been announced for the XXII Commonwealth Games in Birmingham this summer.

A statement from the Gibraltar Commonwealth Games Association follows below:

The team that is set to represent Gibraltar at the XXII Commonwealth Games in Birmingham this summer has seen 18 athletes named so far. Gibraltar’s consideration period closed on the 31st of March with the 18 making the grade in six sports via the Gibraltar Commonwealth Games Association consideration mark. The 6 Sports are Athletics, Swimming, Cycling, Triathlon, Squash & Rhythmic Gymnastics, whilst Weightlifter Holly O’Shea qualified directly via the Commonwealth entry standard bringing Team Gibraltar’s participation to 7 Sports in total.

Remarking on the Team make-up Chef de Mission (Former Cyclist & Triathlete) Chris Walker said, “making the consideration standard has been an arduous task for the Athletes over the past year, they’ve had a lot to contend with during the pandemic which has disrupted training and competition but I am delighted with the Team numbers thus far”. Chris went on to say “I congratulate those that have been selected and look forward to them competing in Birmingham for Gibraltar”.

The 18 are Cyclists Mark Lett, Dylan Pratts, Derek Barbara, John Guzman, Sam O’Shea and for the first time Gibraltar will have two female Cyclists Olivia Lett & Elaine Pratts, Squash player Christian Navas, Rhythmics Gymnast Kylie Gaivizo, Triathletes Robert Matto, Andrew Gordon & Kelvin Gomez, Swimmers Matt Savitz, Aidan Carroll, Jordan Gonzalez, John Paul Balloqui, Asia Kent and Athlete Arnold Rogers.

Gibraltar's quota for the Games is set at 21 athletes with 3 places still up for contention and consideration up till the end of April, (Weightlifting falling outside the quota).






