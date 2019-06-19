'Walk For Autism' Event Raises Over £2500

Written by YGTV Team on 19 June 2019 .

Ian Howes, who recently organised the 'Walk for Autism' charity event, presented a cheque of £2576.50 to Autism Support Gibraltar.

This amount was made up of the proceeds of the registrations fees of the walk and individual donations.

Chairperson of Autism Support Gibraltar, Anne Macquisten, said: “This was a very enjoyable event and the ASG is extremely grateful to Ian and his team of organisers for making it such a success. We are of course also grateful to all the sponsors and in particular to all of those who took part. This has really helped the ASG to raise awareness of autism and help the wider public understand more about it.

Ian Howes said: “I wish to express my heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the charity for allowing me to organise this event and in the process increase awareness of autism in Gibraltar, the work the support group does and in the process raise funds for the Charity. The event would not have been such a resounding success without the participation of the walkers, volunteers and to the sponsors, PJI Foundation, Holland & Barrett Gibraltar, Marble Arc, Saccone & Speed, The Base Training Club, Aerial Aesthetics, DJ Rawly and 1st Impressions Hair Salon."