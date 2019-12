Loreto Convent Donate Over £200 To Prostate Cancer Support Group

06 December 2019

Earlier this week, Derek Ghio, Vice Chairman of the Prostate Cancer Support Group, attended a presentation at Loreto Convent School.

Bella and Benni presented Derek with over £200.00, raised from last week's Movember moustache and beard removal.

A spokesperson said: "Derek spoke to the children about Prostate Cancer and thanked the children and staff for supporting the Movember cause. "