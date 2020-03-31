GLMS Set Up GoFundMe Page For GHA Donations

Written by YGTV Team on 31 March 2020 .

The Gibraltar Live Music Society (GLMS) has set up a GoFundMe page in order to collect donations for the Gibraltar Health Authority.

A GLMS spokesperson said: "As we are not able to host any charity events just yet, we have decided to set this up for those willing to donate to the Gibraltar Health Authority. We will be uploading a few episodes of our podcast Totally Local in the coming days where they will be playing the very best in local music from the past and present.”

You can donate at the following link: https://www.gofundme.com/glmsgha