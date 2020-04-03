Kidney Care Gibraltar Donates £1000 To GHA

Written by YGTV Team on 03 April 2020 .

Kidney Care Gibraltar has donated £1000 towards the GHA COVID-19 Fund.

A statement from Kidney Care Gibraltar follows below:

In light of the unprecedented challenges associated with the coronavirus COVID-19 global pandemic, the Charity is acutely aware of the phenomenal work being undertaken by all the staff at the GHA, Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar and other governmental bodies such as HM Customs. Not only that, Kidney Care Gibraltar is thankful for the selflessness being exercised by the volunteers in assisting Gibraltar, including its renal patients, in the fight against coronavirus COVID-19.

The Charity notes that this crisis is a threat to everyone, but an even bigger threat to the vulnerable, which incorporates renal patients. As such, it agrees with the advice being admirably advocated by the Public Health professionals. It is imperative for Gibraltar to follow the guidance published, and, in particular, practicing social distancing, staying at home, washing your hands for at least 20 seconds on a regular basis and following the “catch it, bin it, kill it”.

President, Sunil Chandiramani, stated: “Everyone at the GHA, irrespective of their role, is contributing heroically to assist the Gibraltar community. They are, without a shadow of a doubt going above and beyond. Kidney Care Gibraltar would publicly like to thank the Gibraltar Health Authority, all the other essential services, and all of those volunteers that continue to serve the people in Gibraltar in the battle to slow the spread of coronavirus COVID-19. It is important that the community supports each other. One and all have a part to play to ensure that we come out of this crisis stronger.”