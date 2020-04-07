Gibraltar’s Jewish Community Raises £18,000 For The GHA’s COVID Fund

Written by YGTV Team on 07 April 2020 .

Gibraltar’s Jewish Community has raised £18,000 for the GHA’s COVID fund.

A statement continued: “We shall be forever grateful to the brave men and women leading our frontline services as we combat the biggest public health crisis affecting our Community for more than a generation. From the doctors, nurses and support staff at our wonderful GHA leading the fight against this invisible menace to all those individuals at the Royal Gibraltar Police, Gibraltar Defence Police and Gibraltar Customs keeping our borders, businesses and homes safe until such time as we are able to commence life again in the hopefully not so distant future.

“The selfless and courageous daily acts of these silent heroes act a reminder of how blessed and fortunate we are to call our home Gibraltar. We also thank their families for the sacrifice they are making during this difficult time.

“We also acknowledge and thank our Chief Minister, the Fabian Picardo and his Government for their tireless work, leadership and decisive action in navigating our Community during this storm.

“As a token of our deep appreciation and affection, the Jewish Community has raised £18,000 from its members which it will be donating to the GHA Fund set up to fight this virus.

"Our unique history has shown that the Gibraltarian spirit is as hard as our Rock and its heart as big as the ocean and we have no doubt that Gibraltar with the help of the Almighty will come out of this stronger and more united than ever to continue building a bright future for generations to come.

“The Jewish Community is proud to be part of such a wonderful society and stand ready to assist in whatever way possible.

“In Hebrew, the word "hai" (from which the famous "le'haim" - to Life - comes from) means "life". In Judaism, letters have numerical values, and the numerical value of the word "Hai" is 18. Multiples of 18 therefore have a strong esoteric significance. Our members have therefore made a donation totalling £18,000 to the GHA to wish all its staff, and indeed all of Gibraltar, a healthy and long life.

“With great affection and admiration from the whole Jewish Community.”