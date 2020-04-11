Marks And Spencer Donates Chocolate Eggs And Easter Goodies To Residents Of Pensioner Estates

Written by YGTV Team on 11 April 2020 .

Local retail outlet Marks & Spencer Gibraltar have kindly donated a selection of chocolate eggs and Easter goodies to the residents of the four pensioner estates.

The Minister for Housing, Steven Linares, said:

“On behalf of the Ministry of Housing and the tenants themselves, I would like to thank the Directors and staff of Marks and Spencer for their kind gesture of solidarity during these times of need. This action of generosity further shows the unity within our community and will definitely put a smile on many faces, making their Easter a little extra special.”