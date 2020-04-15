Trusted Novus Bank Donates £200,000 To GHA COVID-19 Fund

Written by YGTV Team on 15 April 2020 .

Trusted Novus Bank (TNBank) has donated £200,000 to the GHA's COVID-19 fund.

A statement from Trusted Novus Bank (TNBank) follows below:

Trusted Novus Bank (TNBank) is committed to supporting the Gibraltar community in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. There has already been a significant impact in the local economy and TNBank has injected additional liquidity supporting businesses and individuals in the form of new credit facilities and re- payment holidays on existing loans.

However, the recovery of the Gibraltar economy depends on overcoming the physical threat of COVID-19. The Gibraltar Health Authority (GHA) is currently in the front line of the battle against the virus. This fight inevitably requires large investment in human resources as well as in Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), ventilators and other vital equipment.

Our new owner is keen to stress the important role that TNBank will continue to play in the local community and has therefore decided that the Bank should donate £200,000 towards the GHA COVID-19 fund. This will help our healthcare workers to continue their good work in helping those afflicted and supporting the Gibraltar economy back on its feet.

Christian Bjørløw, CEO Trusted Novus Bank said: “We are in the collective struggle of our generation, but together we will overcome the challenge. Trusted Novus Bank will play its part towards protecting our clients, colleagues and the wider community from the physical dangers of this disease. This donation will not only help save lives, but hopefully contribute to the overall economic recovery for Gibraltar.”