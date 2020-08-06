Government Thanks Gibraltar Confectionery - Almost 3,000 Meals Provided To Retreat Centre

Written by YGTV Team on 06 August 2020 .

The Government has expressed its gratitude to Gibraltar Confectionery who have recently provided nearly 3,000 meals to the occupants of the Retreat Centre since Gibraltar first went into lockdown. These meals were provided free to the residents and, indeed, free to the Government.

The Retreat Centre is intended as an isolation home for Covid cases and for those who are suspected of having the virus. In addition to these cases, free accommodation was provided on a temporary basis to fifteen people who urgently needed somewhere to stay during the period of lockdown. These people were also provided with food, at no charge, by Gibraltar Confectionery.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said, ‘I am extremely grateful to Mr Elias Tapiero for the generous assistance he has provided to these people who needed support during lockdown. I would like everyone to be aware of his kindness, a kindness which is typical of the way in which our community always rallies round to help each other in difficult times.’