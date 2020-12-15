PC Tony Gaul Sets himself A Med Steps Challenge

Written by YGTV Team on 15 December 2020 .

Over this coming weekend, PC Tony Gaul will spend all day Saturday and all day Sunday climbing up and down the Med Steps on a self-imposed charity challenge.

Each day he will start at 7am and end at 7pm and, as each climb and descent is expected to take one hour, he plans to complete 24 loops of the course over the weekend.

Tony will have company for most of his challenge as several people, including the Commissioner of Police Richard Ullger, have volunteered to climb with him for certain parts of each day. Needless to say, everyone will be observing Covid regulations as they move around the Rock.

‘I always like to set myself new challenges,’ said Tony. ‘But I also hope to raise money for two worthy causes. The money I raise will be divided equally between Wesley Warwick, a young GDP Officer who has recently suffered a stroke and who will now need a variety of equipment to help him reach his goal of self-sufficiency and little Grace Beverton who is the 3 year old daughter of a police officer in UK. Sadly, Grace is one of only 17 people in the world diagnosed with a rare gene mutation which caused her to have multiple life-changing seizures in the early months of her life. Her family are raising money to fund specialist equipment, house adaptations and intensive physiotherapy.’

Anyone who wishes to support Tony’s challenge can contribute to his Just Giving page at:

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=190819746033017&id=100053149771422TONY