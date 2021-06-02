British Forces Gibraltar Raises Funds For Mediterranean Mission for Seafarers

Written by YGTV Team on 02 June 2021 .

Last week saw Commodore Steve Dainton, Commander British Forces (CBF) Gibraltar, hand over a cheque for £750 to Reverend Ron Curtis, Port Chaplain of the Mediterranean Mission for Seafarers Gibraltar. This followed a recent charity fund raising event arranged by members of British Forces Gibraltar.

The Mission for Seafarers is a global charity that cares for distressed mariners. The Mediterranean Mission, based at the Flying Angel in the commercial port, has worked tirelessly throughout the coronavirus pandemic looking after sailors who have been forced into long periods of separation from their families and homes.

The facilities at the Mission are available and open to all mariners, either local or visiting in Gibraltar. The building recently suffered damage after heavy rainfall and the money raised, together with elbow grease from the crews of visiting Royal Navy ships, will help maintain the facility.

Cdre Dainton said: “It is a privilege to support this worthy and deserving local charity after what has been an exceptionally challenging period for mariners across the world and we look forward to continuing and deepening our support to the mission over the coming years.”

Reverend Curtis and Captain Ferro responded saying that it was wonderful to reaffirm the bonds with British Forces Gibraltar, and particularly the Royal Navy, that all professional mariners share.

Attending the presentation were a number of committee members including the Secretary, retired Captain of the Port, James Ferro MBE, and Captain Manuel Tirado.