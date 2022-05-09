RGP Family Fun Day Raises Over £6000 For Charity

A Family Fun Day organised by the RGP’s 2022 recruit class last Saturday has raised over £6000 for charity.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Hundreds of people packed Casemates Square for the event, which featured sponge throwing at police officers, cake stalls, basketball hoops, a raffle and other family friendly activities such as face painting and a bouncy castle.

The money raised will be donated to the EV Foundation – a Gibraltar based charity that helps families on both sides of the border, whose household income is insufficient to afford basic necessities.

The event kicked off at 1030am with eight officers pulling a police van 3.5km around Gibraltar’s streets, whilst collecting donations in buckets.

Officers from the Roads Policing Unit also brought their police motorcycles to Casemates for children to get their photograph taken on.

An RGP spokesperson, said: “We are over the moon with the money raised during the Family Fun Day. We’d like to say a big thank you to the public for supporting us and helping us to raise such a large amount of money for the EV Foundation, which helps so many families.

“We still have some money to collect, so it may be that we’ve raised even more than £6,000. We’d also like to thank the local charities that came and supported us, the businesses who donated raffle prizes and the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service.

“We had a great time and we hope everyone enjoyed themselves!”

Local charities and organisations at the event included Alcoholics Anonymous, GibSams, Childline Gibraltar, Mindspace and the EV Foundation.

The RGP also wanted to thank a number of organisations for their donations, including; Aidvantage, Xclusive Events LTD, Monique’s, Kings Bastion Leisure Centre, Ocean Village Gym, Muscle Bakery, D & H, Paint Shop, Dolphin Adventure,

Charlies, Pizza Express, IPA Club, The Eatalian, Bianca’s, Orchid Thai Spa, Little Bay, Dive Charters, Vinopolis, Saccone & Speed, Piece of Cake, Beauty Booth, The Lounge, EBike-Gibraltar, St Thomas Lodge, GABBA, Closet, Gadget Station, Port Auxiliary Services, EMC, Oh La La, The Light and Power Shop, Peak Gym, Spirit of the Rock, Khubchands, The Queens Picture House, Sassallo, Imperial Newsagent & Model Shop, Domino’s Pizza, The Wine Shop, Art Box, La Terrazita, Pet Zone, Miss Shapes, Mascot, Inkspire Tattoo, Chill Hair and Beauty, Ana’s Fresh Cuts, Bamboo, Stagnetto, TCA, Accessorise, Colour Works and Straits Apparel.



