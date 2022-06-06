Gibraltar International Bank Renews Corporate Sponsorship

Written by YGTV Team on 06 June 2022 .

Calpe House says it is delighted to announce that Gibraltar International Bank have renewed their Corporate Sponsorship of the ‘Gibraltar International Bank Suite’ at Calpe House in Norfolk Square, London.

The CEO of Gibraltar International Bank, Lawrence Podesta, commented that the Bank recognised the importance of Calpe House and the invaluable service that it offers to the people of Gibraltar in their time of need due to illnesses. The Bank, as the community bank, is proud to have been and continue to be a sponsor of this charity which means so much to the local community.



The charity’s Chairman, Albert Poggio commented that as a charity, Corporate Sponsors are pivotal in ensuring that Calpe House can continue to function in the way it does. The continued success of Calpe House relies on donations and I would like to take this opportunity to thank The Gibraltar International Bank for their continued support.



Pictured: Albert Poggio, Chairman and Jose Julio Pisharello, Finance Director accepted the first instalment of £10,000 from Gibraltar International Bank’s Chairman Albert Langston MBE GMD, CEO Lawrence Podesta and David Bruce.



