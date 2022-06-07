Chief Minister Thanks Ukraine Crisis Appeal Gibraltar Volunteers

Written by YGTV Team on 07 June 2022 .

The Government has thanked the Ukraine Crisis Appeal Gibraltar group after collecting over £80,000 in donations and supplying essential medical supplies as advised by the Ukrainian Red Cross Society.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar notes with great pride the successful delivery of essential medical supplies by a group of Gibraltarian volunteers to the Odessa Red Cross Society in Ukraine.

The Ukraine Crisis Appeal Gibraltar group collected over £80,000.00 in donations and supplied essential medical supplies as advised by the Ukrainian Red Cross Society. The group departed Gibraltar on the 23rd May 2022 and drove allthe way to a Ukraine Red Cross humanitarian drop off point in Romania covering 6 countries and 9,000km in 8 days. They have now safely returned to Gibraltar.

The Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo QC MP, said: ‘I am extremely proud of Tito, Brian, Alland, Sean and Stephen for taking on this remarkably difficult yet rewarding challenge. The whole of Gibraltar will, no doubt, also be immensely proud. This tremendous act of generosity from the Gibraltarian population as well as the efforts of the group delivering the supplies is yet another demonstration of Gibraltar’s response and support for the Ukrainian people in the face of Russian aggression. This support has been recognised in a letter addressed to me from the Executive Director of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society which thanks all the People of Gibraltar and in particular the group of volunteers for their support in delivering essential humanitarian aid.’





