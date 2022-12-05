Prostate Cancer Gibraltar Donation

Written by YGTV Team on 05 December 2022 .

The Chief Minister hosted Derek Ghio, Michael Alman and Joe Holliday from the Prostate Cancer Gibraltar Charity last Friday. They were joined by representatives from various entities in Gibraltar who donated a grand total of £20,500 to Prostate Cancer Gibraltar following the Chief Minister’s beard shave at Casemates Square on Saturday 26th November.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: “I am extremely happy of the funds that have been raised for Prostate Cancer Gibraltar following the Shave-Off event held a few weeks ago. This is a fantastic cause, which we should do our upmost to support, as they work all year round raising awareness and helping those who unfortunately suffer this terrible disease. I want to thank Entain, Pragmatic Play, Hope Charity Trust, Lottoland and Playtech for their generosity."

The following amounts were donated:



• Entain: £2500



• Hope Charity Trust: £5000



• Lottoland: £5000



• Playtech: £5000



• Pragmatic Play: £3000





Top pic shows:

James Elliott (Entain)

John Gordon (Pragmatic Play)

Dylan Gomez (Playtech)

Charles Bottaro (Hope Charity Trust)

Gino De Haro (Playtech)

Chief Minister

Derek Ghio (Prostate Cancer Gibraltar)

Michael Alman (Prostate Cancer Gibraltar)

Joe Holliday (Prostate Cancer Gibraltar)