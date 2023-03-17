Carpe Diem Running Club Fun Run And Walk In Aid Of GibSams
A family fun run will be taking place in aid of GibSams this Saturday morning.
A statement from Carpe Diem Running Club follows below:
The event starts at 9:30am in Casemates Square with those taking part able to choose between a 5km or 3km route to run or walk.
Supported by Gibraltar’s Carpe Diem Running Club, registration is a £5 suggested donation and families and pets are welcome to take part.
Emma Foy, who helped organise the event, said: “We have 68 people registered so far, but we are expecting quite a few more on the day as well.
“It’s a family friendly event and it will be a lot of fun. We’ve organised a raffle for after the run with lots of great prizes – raffle tickets can be bought on the day.”
To register for the event visit: https://bit.ly/3JKXDOQ